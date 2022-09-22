Posted: Sep 22, 2022 2:21 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2022 5:00 PM

Chase McNutt

The Washington County Court saw several arraignments Wednesday afternoon, but one most notably that of Cole Darrow Youngblood.

Youngblood was seen on multiple charges, starting on alleged Conspiracy, alleged robbery, alleged possession of firearms while committing felony, and alleged aggravated assault and battery.

Via an Arrest Affidavit, it states that Youngblood was allegedly using a fake name and profile online under "Lakell Powell". He used the fake profile to try and purchase a fire arm from the alleged victim for $300, he then set up a meeting with the victim via Facebook Messenger. They allegedly agreed to meet at White Rose Cemetary for the exchange.

At the alleged meeting, Youngblood or "Powell" struck the victim with the weapon after taking it, and then pointed it at him before fleeing the scene with the gun.

His next court date is set for October 14 at 9 am and he is currently being held over on $100,000 bond.