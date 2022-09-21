Posted: Sep 23, 2022 6:47 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2022 6:47 AM

Tom Davis

ConocoPhillips got a major boost of support in its Willow oil and gas project in Alaska as the state’s congressional delegates, including newly elected Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola urged the Biden administration to approve it.

The delegation sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland asking her to approve the proposed oil development project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska reported Alaska Public Media.