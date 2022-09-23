Posted: Sep 23, 2022 9:31 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2022 3:09 PM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday was Pastor David Stroup III and Amanda Stroup from Victory Worship Center at 2350 SE Washington Blvd Suite #412 in the Washington Park Mall.

The Stroups are inviting you to vist Victory Worship Center, take a look, ask som questions and most definitely have some fun during Victorberfest on October 16th. There will be a Chili Cook Off, Jupiter Jump and Fun Tunnel for the kids, 80's music and more.

Victory Worship Center was launched in 2011 in Pastor David's home. At that time the church was known as Vertical Church. The members met from house to house like in the book of Acts. From there they began to grow quickly and began meeting in Zarrow Library April of 2011.

By the summer they began believing God for a new location with more room to grow. The Church group was introduced to Bob and Meli Brown of Harvest Counseling in Bartlesville, Okla. As Pastor shared his heart for the church and the city of Bartlesville, Bob Brown agreed to open his building for church services.

As time went on, the church moved to the Eastland Shopping Center in 2012; to 1500 S. Keeler in 2013; and now at Washington Park Mall.

The church members are excited for what God is doing at Victory Worship Center and hope that their church will become your church!

Services are: SUNDAY @ 10:30am | WEDNESDAY @ 6:30pm

**Kids ministry and nursery provided**