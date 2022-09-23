Posted: Sep 23, 2022 10:10 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2022 3:03 PM

Tom Davis

Dynamic Independence in Bartlesville is a non-profit organization serving individuals with disabilities and their families in Washington, Nowata, and Craig counties in Oklahoma. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Al Fratzke with Dynamic independence and Bartlesville Public Schools Special Needs Educator Naudia Jackson talked about their partnership and invited other area school districts to participate.

Naudia is also the Coach for Special Olympics. She told viewers and listeners that these youngsters are joyfully discovering the world of "I can" and "I will" and work toward the goal of being 'dynamically independent.'

The special athletes participate in a wide range of sports and activities. They also travel to Stillwater to participate in the games and often make visit to Eskimo Joe's aftereards.