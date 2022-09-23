Posted: Sep 23, 2022 2:49 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2022 2:57 PM

Tom Davis

Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell was the guest speaker on Friday at the Green Country Republican Women's Club at Hillcrest Country Club.

After talking politics and the need for everyone to vote in this very important mid-term election, Pinnell began t alking about tourism saying that he is in talks with the Fairfax community and the Osage tribe Osage about setting up a tourism draw called the Osage Trails featuring sets from the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on location.