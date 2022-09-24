Posted: Sep 24, 2022 6:02 AMUpdated: Sep 24, 2022 6:02 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Regional United Way revealed their campaign goal for the coming year at halftime for the Bartlesville Bruins footbal game last night. As the presenters assembled at midfield, the big placards were flipped for the audience to see. This year's goal is $2,300,000!

The Bartlesville Regional United Way leads the fight to improve the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our communities. BRUW will continue to empower their partner agencies to support and care for every person, without regard to race, religion, color, gender, nationality, sexual orientation, disability or age. These values are an integral part of their organization and are reflected in the work we do every day.