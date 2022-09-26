Posted: Sep 26, 2022 1:28 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2022 1:28 PM

Victoria Edwards

Today at the Washington County Commissioners' meeting, the commissioners were able to sign off on an inter-local agreement between Washington County Emergency Management and the City of Dewey plus the townships of Ramona, Vera, Copan and Ochelata that will fund the siren upgrades required to assure the safety of the county during hazardous weather or other emergencies.

Jerry Kelley of Washington Emergency Management explained that the project has been in the planning for about a year but now it can finally proceed to the installation phase thanks to both an anonymous corporate donation and an expected reimbursement from the State.

Kelley said that 90% will be covered in state funding while the 10% left that normally would be coming from Washington County coffers will be off-set by the corporate donation, which is worth about $200,000.