Posted: Sep 26, 2022 1:35 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2022 3:52 PM

Victoria Edwards / Chase McNutt

Many little fires around Washington County created one massive difficulty for city fire departments who coordinated their efforts to control the outbreaks amidst gusting winds that threatened to spread them across property boundaries and roads.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owens said his department had to get involved in one case when a property owner was unwilling to allow the local fire fighters in his area to proceed with their efforts to end a wildfire. Two individuals who interfered with the fire-fighting were taken into custody by Washington County officers at the scene.

The two men -- Matthew Todd Haberly, age 47, and Trenton Haberly, age 21, were arraigned Monday afternoon in Washington County Court on the charge of interfering with fire fighters at the scene of the wildfire. Both men made bail and pled not guilty to the charges. Their next court date is October 14 at 9 am.

(Court update from Chase McNutt)