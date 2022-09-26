Posted: Sep 26, 2022 2:09 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2022 2:09 PM

Victoria Edwards

It's official -- recreational marijuana, as introduced through SQ820, will not be included in the upcoming November election.

Although signtures for the State Question were delivered in a timely manner, the verification process required by state law created the first barrier to the question being included in the election. Four challenges to the initative, most related to the wording that would be used on the ballot, then put up more barriers for the election inclusion. Enter the Supreme Court of Oklahoma, who took on the case to determine if the initiative could still make the printing deadline.

On Friday, September 23, the state Supreme Court finalized their review of the process and the deadlines. In relation to the process, they ruled that it had been followed as the law intended so there was no intentional or unintentional attempt to thwart the initiative from being taken to a vote. But in a side comment, the Supreme Court said there was a fundamental problem with the length of time it is taking the verify signatures and also to print ballots, thus creating the situation in which the initiative found itself, depsite their best efforts.

The state Supreme Court did not make any recommendations on how to change the state law for future initiatives facing the same time delays but they did state that the initiative will go forward for a vote at a later date. That later date could be as early as next year if Governor Stitt calls a special election or as late as November 2024.