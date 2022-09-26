Posted: Sep 26, 2022 2:25 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2022 2:25 PM

Victoria Edwards

Voters will be deciding on whether to approve or deny a half-penny sales tax at the upcoming November election. The tax is being referred to as a "public safety tax" and it is designed to fund improvements and additions to the existing buildings housing the police and fire department.

Both Police Chief Matthew Burke and Fire Chief Harold Carl have stated that without the improvements their departments will not be able to function efficiently and safely in the future.