Posted: Sep 26, 2022 2:44 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2022 2:44 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met Monday in their regularly scheduled meeting in what was a short meeting lasting roughly 20 minutes.

They approved an agreement for County Dump Day to be scheduled for Oct. 8.

They also approved an agreement between the Osage County Sheriff and the Bartlesville Police Department that improves public safety in Osage County.

A representative had this to say for the proposal.

If it is quicker and available for Bartlesville’s emergency services to get to a fire, crime or incident, then they are allowed to because of how large Osage County is.

The Osage County Commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The Public is encouraged to join.