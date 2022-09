Posted: Sep 26, 2022 3:51 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2022 3:51 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners approved a couple of items slated on the Agenda this Monday. Along with the approval of a couple new hire deputies, one being part-time and full-time.

Their next meeting will be next Monday, October 3rd at 9 am, and the meeting is open to the public.