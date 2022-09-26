Posted: Sep 26, 2022 5:04 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2022 5:04 PM

Dalton Spence

Pawhuska football has its bye this week and sitting at 3-2 on the year and 1-1 in district play.

The Huskies are coming off a 40-16 loss against Vinita that does not show how close the game truly was.

Multiple turnovers in under a two minute span put the Huskies down three scores but the bye gives the Huskies a lot of benefits and head coach Matt Hennesy explains.

The last five regular season games are all against district opponents with the next two games being on road. The Huskies first home game will be on Oct 21. Against Claremore Sequoyah. The last home game was back on Sep. 9.

The next time PHS steps out onto the field will be Oct. 7 in Nowata against the Ironmen who are on a two-game winning streak.