Posted: Sep 27, 2022 10:18 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2022 10:18 AM

Victoria Edwards

After the recent wildfires that threatened portions of Green Country over the weekend, Rogers County has issued a reminder on their website tht the burn bn established on September 21 is still in effect despite the recent change in temperatures.

The ban will continue until October 3 and may be extended.

The Rogers County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting to establish the burn ban because conditions of drought and gusting winds warranted extreme action. Rogers County Emergency Management had asked for the ban.