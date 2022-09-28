News
Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Legislative Golf Tournament
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce placed the invitation for golfers and sponsors to be a part of the Chamber of Commerce Legislative Golf Tournament on October 20, 2022 at Adams Golf Course starting at 11am.
Sherri said, "It is a chance for you to enjoy a round of golf and share your concerns with our lawmakers."
Team of 4 – includes lunch, golf, and prizes – $500 per team
Individual golfer – includes lunch, golf and prizes – $125 per golfer
11:00am – Lunch and Check In
12:15pm – Shot gun start
5pm – Awards Ceremony
Available Sponsorships:
Legislative Golf Tournament – Award Ceremony Sponsor at $1,200
• Company banner displayed at award ceremony (company to provide banner)
• Company representative to announce top 3 winning teams and award prizes. Photos in post event publicity.
• Company logo in all event promotions
• Opportunity to enter 2 players in tournament
• Opportunity to insert promotional items in golfer goody bags
Legislative Golf Tournament – Hole Sponsor at $300
• Company to set-up at designated hole with promotional items
• Opportunity to provide activity, water, soft drinks, food, etc., to meet ’n greet golfers
• Opportunity to place banner near green
• Company logo in all event promotions
• Opportunity to insert promotional items in golfer goody bags
Legislative Golf Tournament – Putting Green Sponsor at $150 (Multiple Available)
• Company signage at Putting Green (Chamber will provide sign)
• Opportunity to insert promotional items in golfer goody bags
Contest Sponsor at $500
• Company logo displayed on contest signs at each of the 6 sponsored holes
• Company representative to award prizes to contest winners and be in post press release photos
• Company logo in all event promotions
• Opportunity to insert promotional items in golfer bags
Contact Kym at kwhitmore@bartlesville.com to reserve your sponsorship. First come first serve.
