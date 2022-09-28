Posted: Sep 28, 2022 9:35 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2022 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce placed the invitation for golfers and sponsors to be a part of the Chamber of Commerce Legislative Golf Tournament on October 20, 2022 at Adams Golf Course starting at 11am.

Sherri said, "It is a chance for you to enjoy a round of golf and share your concerns with our lawmakers."

Team of 4 – includes lunch, golf, and prizes – $500 per team

Individual golfer – includes lunch, golf and prizes – $125 per golfer

11:00am – Lunch and Check In

12:15pm – Shot gun start

5pm – Awards Ceremony

Available Sponsorships:

Legislative Golf Tournament – Award Ceremony Sponsor at $1,200

• Company banner displayed at award ceremony (company to provide banner)

• Company representative to announce top 3 winning teams and award prizes. Photos in post event publicity.

• Company logo in all event promotions

• Opportunity to enter 2 players in tournament

• Opportunity to insert promotional items in golfer goody bags

Legislative Golf Tournament – Hole Sponsor at $300

• Company to set-up at designated hole with promotional items

• Opportunity to provide activity, water, soft drinks, food, etc., to meet ’n greet golfers

• Opportunity to place banner near green

• Company logo in all event promotions

• Opportunity to insert promotional items in golfer goody bags

Legislative Golf Tournament – Putting Green Sponsor at $150 (Multiple Available)

• Company signage at Putting Green (Chamber will provide sign)

• Opportunity to insert promotional items in golfer goody bags

Contest Sponsor at $500

• Company logo displayed on contest signs at each of the 6 sponsored holes

• Company representative to award prizes to contest winners and be in post press release photos

• Company logo in all event promotions

• Opportunity to insert promotional items in golfer bags