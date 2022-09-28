Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: Sep 28, 2022 10:01 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2022 10:02 AM

Oklahoma's International Bluegrass Festival 2022

Tom Davis
 
The 25th Annual Festival is October 6, 7, 8, 2022 at Cottonwood Flats in Guthrie, Oklahoma! Steve Cannon with the festival says the lineup this year is hard to beat. 
 
featured headliner for 2022 is MICHAEL CLEVELAND & FLAMEKEEPER! We’re also so excited to bring you multiple other top of the line bands, including:
 
THE GRASCALS, FRANK SOLIVAN & DIRTY KITCHEN, and THE KRUGER BROTHERS in addition to so many other stellar performers! The full lineup is on our artist’s page, with links to their music!
 
Tickets are ON SALE NOW  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oklahomas-international-bluegrass-festival-2022-tickets-315091797047?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
 
   Here’s the 2022 OIBF PROGRAM to help you plan in advance! https://joom.ag/D1dd

