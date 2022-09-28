News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 28, 2022 11:59 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2022 11:59 AM
Salvation Army: Behind The Shield
Tom Davis
The Salvation Army in Bartlesville is offering you and your family a fun way to discover all the services they provide and the business partners that make it happen with their Behind The Shield Event on October 15th from noon to 2pm at Unity Square.
Captain Ian Carr invites everyone to the event filled with family fun, live music, food trucks, bounce houses, and prizes!
« Back to News