Posted: Sep 28, 2022

Salvation Army: Behind The Shield

Tom Davis
 
The Salvation Army in Bartlesville is offering you and your family a fun way to discover all the services they provide and the business partners that make it happen with their Behind The Shield Event on October 15th from noon to 2pm at Unity Square. 
 
Captain Ian Carr invites everyone to the event filled with family fun, live music, food trucks, bounce houses, and prizes!
 
 

