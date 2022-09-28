Posted: Sep 28, 2022 4:59 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2022 4:59 PM

Victoria Edwards

In 2019, the Bartlesville Community Foundation announced the opening of the Bartlesville Police Department Foundation with the goal of providing fiscal support to the police department for items and training that might exceed the available budget. Since then, the BPDF has purchased uniforms and firearms for officers, provided veterinary care for the K-9 unit, and paid for specialized training of administrators and officers.

To provide funding for these items, BPDF accepts corporate donations and offers an on-going fundraiser of selling signs that can be purchased by individuals. Larry Thrash, a member of the BPDF, says the signs are a great way for individuals to display their support for the police department while also providing much needed income to BPDF.

You can purchase a single sign or order large quantities to share with your neighbors, family, friends, church or social group. To purchase a sign, Larry says you can call his cell phone at 918-440-3205.