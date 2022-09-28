Posted: Sep 28, 2022 5:06 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2022 5:06 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Oklahoma Farm Bureau announced in a press release that the American Farm Bureau has selected Senator James Lankford (R-OK) has the recipient of the Friend of the Farm Bureau for his leadership in supporting farmers and ranchers throughout his legislative career.

Earlier this year, Lankford was part of a federal effort to eliminate duties on fertilizer imports and he pushed back on a proposed rule from the SEC that would have placed extensive climate disclosure regulations on agricultural concerns. He also has continuously urged financial regulators to provide funding to local Farm Bureaus across the nation so agricultural clients can obtain loans to help them with increasing costs of doing business.