Posted: Sep 28, 2022 5:11 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2022 5:11 PM

Victoria Edwards

A special alert has been issued by the Rogers County Sheriff's Office on a missing teen.

RCSO says 17-year-old Isabella Blackburn has been missing since September 22. She was last seen in Inola getting into a black sedan some time between 3 and 4 pm. Despite a massive search, she has not been found in Inola or Rogers County.

Isabella is decribed as blonde with blue eyes. She is 5 ft, 7 inches and weighs about 115 pounds. A photo of her has been released to the public but family member said it is several months old and Isabella's hair is much shorter now.

If you should see the teen or obtain information about her whereabouts, please call the Rogers County Sheiff's Office immediately at 918-342-9700.