Posted: Sep 29, 2022 7:59 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2022 7:59 AM

Tom Davis

The Miles for Mamograms 5K/2K is Saturday, October1, at 8:45 am -- 2k Fun run/walk 9:15 am -- 5k at the Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville.

Funds raised from the event helps Family HealthCare Clinic provide families with access to free clinical breast exams, mammograms and other cancer preventative services.

The top three finishers in each age group will receive medals. Prizes to Top Male & Top Female. Prizes will also be awarded for Best Pinked Individual and Best Pinked Team.

You can also "sleep in" to support breast cancer! It’s called “Sleepin' in for Mammograms”. You can support the Mammogram Program, receive a T-shirt and get your beauty rest all at the same time either by registering on-line or mailing in their ”Sleepin' In” registration and payment.

Do you want to race virtually? We have that option too! All medals and t-shirts will be mailed in October.

For the first time ever, the Miles for Mammograms fundraiser will have 2 Honorary Co-Chairs, sisters Rosemary Whitson and Laurie Marshall.

Rosemary and Laurie were born and raised in Bartlesville. Both returned home after college to be closer to family, married, and began raising their own children. Early detection was vital for each of their breast cancer journeys. In the Spring of 2020, Laurie found a lump in her breast. Her doctor sent her straight for a diagnostic mammogram. At that mammogram she was told she needed a biopsy and was diagnosed with breast cancer soon after. The morning after Laurie’s diagnosis, Rosemary called her doctor to be scheduled for her first mammogram. She had just turned 40 and her younger sister had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Following her mammogram, Rosemary was also diagnosed with breast cancer, 5 weeks after Laurie.