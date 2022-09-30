Posted: Sep 30, 2022 8:05 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 8:05 AM

Victoria Edwards

As part of the special session called this week by Oklahoma Legislators, $20 million was approved for the agriculture industry to help off-set issues that have arisen due to on-going drought conditions in our state.

A fund originally created in 2013 to help with drought relief activities is the central supervision for the funding but it has a stipulation that funds cannot be allocated until an official emergenc declaration of drought is issued by the Governor's office. Earlier this month, Governor Kevin Stitt made the declaration but the legislature still had to vote on releasing the funds.

The allocation passed the House and Senate chambers in record time and is now headed to the Governor's desk for final signature.

Currently, data from the US Drought Monitor shows more than 50% of our state is in drought conditions and 14% of it is at the extreme level.