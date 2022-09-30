Posted: Sep 30, 2022 8:09 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 8:09 AM

Victoria Edwards

The next City of Bartlesville Council Meeting will be held on Monday, October 3 at 7 pm in the Council Chambers at 401 South Johnstone Avenue.

During the meeting, there will be four proclamations on upcoming events: National Colonial Heritage Month, Mental Illness Awarenss Week, Code Enforcement Officer's Appreciation Week, and National Fire Prevention Safety Week.

Openings on the White Rose Cemetery Board and at the Bartlesville Area History Museum Trust Authority will be reviewed and an appointment of Sara Freeman to a three-year term on the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority will be acknowledged.

Several contracts between the City and various organizations will be approved along with plat amendments and a report for the treatment plan expansion.

Two public hearings to obtain citizen input will also take place: one is for proposed modifications to the Community Development Block Grant-Coronovirus Relief Grant and the second is for a rezoning application from Jim Swezey of Swezey Realty Services.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting.