Posted: Sep 30, 2022 8:12 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 8:12 AM

Victoria Edwards

Young Professionals, a division of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce that seeks to train the next generation for management positions, is holding a two-part Board of Development Series featuring some of the best leaders in the non-profit arena in Bartlesville.

The series will hold the seminar on Tuesday, October 4 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Truity Credit Union's downtown location. Kent Stroman of the Institute for Conversational Fundraising will speak along with Laura Jensen of the Bartlesville Community Foundation.

Tickets are $25 per person and it includes lunch.