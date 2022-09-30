Posted: Sep 30, 2022 8:48 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 8:48 AM

Victoria Edwards

Voters in Collinsville will be asked to approve or deny a half-penny sales tax during the upcoming November election. The tax is being referred to as a "public safety tax" and it is designed to fund improvements to the buildings that house the police and fire departments.

In a joint statement release earlier this week, Police Chief Matthew Burke and Fire Chief Harold Carl stated that without the building improvements they do not believe their divisions can operate efficiently or in a safe manner.