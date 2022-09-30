Posted: Sep 30, 2022 8:53 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 8:53 AM

Victoria Edwards

Saturday is the day for the annual OKM Oktoberfest, bringing a little Bavaria to Bartlesville.

Hosted by OKM Music as part of its on-going fundraisers to support their June Festival, the event will be held in the parking lot next to the OKM offices at Dewey Avenue & Fourth Street across from First Presbyterian Church. The event runs from 3 to 9 pm and features live music, festive games, German beers and brats, traditional games with prizes and a special German shop where you can find European-inspired gifts for the upcoming holidays.

An early bird special of $15 per adult ticket (21 years & older) and $10 per student ticket (ages 12-20) must be purchased online by today (Sept 30). Children under 12 are free. Ticket prices can be purchased on the day of the event but the prices will increase.