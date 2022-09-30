Posted: Sep 30, 2022 12:54 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 12:54 PM

Dalton Spence

NJ Burgett is teaming up with the Ramona Police Department and Caney Valley School District to present communitywide training if an active threat situation were to happen. Areas being covered include, how to possibly prevent an active threat event and how to respond appropriately during an active threat event.

Learn how to spot “suspicious activity” as it is encouraged to speak out when seeing suspicious activity, but citizens must know what it looks like to report it.

Anyone interested is welcome to join however, it was not created for children and young adults. It will be taught in an informative way and not using fear. It is intended on providing parents in what they need to help teach active shooter prevention and how to respond at home.

It will take place at the First Baptist Church in Ramona on Oct. 13 from 6-8 p.m.