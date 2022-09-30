Posted: Sep 30, 2022 3:28 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 3:28 PM

Victoria Edwards

In July of this year, Oklahoma Natural Gas, which services most of our listening area, announced by letter to its customers that a rate increase would be coming due to the surge in usage during the Winter storm of 2021. The rate increaese was needed to recoup the extra expenses realted to keeping natural gas flowing to customers. In the letter, ONG estimated the increase would be only $23.40 per year or about $2.00 per monthly bill.

But this week, people began receiving the first bills with the new amount and were shocked to find that the actual impact is $6.00 or $10.00 per month. The rate will vary depending on each household's annual usage. The charge began on August 30 but the September bills were the first to display the cost. The charge will continue indefinitely until ONG feels it has recouped its expenses.

The additional cost is allowed because the Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a securitization mechanism that allows ONG to collect any amount they feel is needed. For complete information about the securitization process, visit OklahomaNaturalGas.com/securitization.