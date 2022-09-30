Posted: Sep 30, 2022 6:53 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 6:53 PM

Victoria Edwards

A man who says he was mistakenly arrested while trying to return to the home of a friend was booked into custody yesterday for "entering a structure with intent to commit larceny."

Charles Robert Lee Douglas was arraigned on the misdemeanor charge at the Washington County Courthouse today and given a $500 bond as well as a condition of no contact with the homeowner.

Douglas attempted to explain his actions to the judge but the COurt explained they could not overturn the District Attorney's charges. Douglas then stated he wanted to plead guilty immediately so he could leave jail but the judge said that was not how this process worked and so he entered a NOT GUILTY pleas on behalf of Douglas in anticipation of a preliminary hearing to be held on October 5.

Douglas made one last attempt to end his jail time by saying he could call the homeowner and get him to call the District Attorney's office and explain that the homeowner had "forgiven him" for his behavior but the judge reminded Douglas that there is also a no contact order which means Douglas cannot contact the homeowner without getting into further trouble.