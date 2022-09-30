Posted: Sep 30, 2022 7:46 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 7:47 PM

Victoria Edwards

Nathan Williams, age 22, of Tahlaquah was pronouced deceased at Lake Tenkiller on Friday afternoon after falling into the water and never resurfacing. The incident occurred near Barnacle Bill's Marina in Cherokee County.

Witnesses reported seeing Williams sitting on the dock over the water. He then fell into the water and remained underwater. Williams was not wearing any flotation device.

The name of the victim was withheld for several hours while the next of kin were notified and a full investigation was taken by the Marine Enforcement Division-Troop W. There is no determination at this time of why Williams fell into the water or if he could or could not swim.