Posted: Oct 02, 2022 5:25 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2022 5:30 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Dozens of Airstream trailers took over downtown Bartlesville over the weekend, as the Airstreams at the Price" wrapped up on Sunday morning.

Hundreds walked through the unique trailers parked around the Price Tower, with most of Dewey Avenue lined with Airstreams.

Airstream owner and enthusiast David Dowse, from Texas, says this was an anticipated event within the Airstream community, and Bartlesville was a special place to be for the weekend.

The event was put together by the Vintage Airstream Club and the Price Tower, in order to allow Airstream enthusiasts to reflect on the tremendous contributions of Wally Byam to original Iconic American design and contrast that with the iconic design of the Price Tower, by architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

There were Airstreams from the 1950s through 2022.