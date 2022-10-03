Posted: Oct 03, 2022 9:25 AMUpdated: Oct 03, 2022 9:25 AM

Tom Davis

Incumbent Ward 4 City Councilor Billie Roane appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday.

Roane was appointed to the vacant seat by the Council in April 2021, two months after former vice mayor Alan Gentges stepped down to pursue a position as the Bartlesville municipal judge. She was selected from a group of seven Ward 4 candidates who expressed interest and completed an interview process.

Since becoming a member of the city council, Roane has been an instrumental part of the elected body that has approved the city budget for this year; seen new businesses and new residents come to town; improvements in public safety (includine approving School Resource Officers in our public schools inpartnership with Bartleville Public Schools); improvements in city water quality and much more.