Posted: Oct 03, 2022 12:06 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2022 12:06 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Tune into KRIG 104.9 FM beginning on Monday, and for the rest of the week, to hear from Oklahoma Union Homecoming Royalty.

On Monday night, KRIG will chat with freshmen Lauryn Jackson and Hayden Rogers around 5:15 thanks to Totah Communications and Barnet IP.

Monday is BBQ Dads vs. Soccer Moms Day at OKU.