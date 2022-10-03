Posted: Oct 03, 2022 8:18 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 5:44 AM

Chase McNutt Tom Davis

Nearly 135 people jammed into the Bartlesville City Council room for the monthly Bartlesville City Hall meeting was held Monday night Oct. 3rd. The meeting covered several topics over a two hour span, but most notably that of the fallout of the Pride event, or more specifically the drag show part of the event that was held in Unity Square last month.

The Citizens comments section saw 10 people that spoke and gave their thoughts and feelings of what happened, and how it made them feel and finally what the fallout should be. Both sides shared their piece, one at a time in three-minute intervals, before finally moving on to the rest of the regularly scheduled docket items (see the videos below).

Bartlesville Chief of Police, Tracey Roles, shared his thoughts and described at the end of the meeting how the process would go about on the decision of the fallout from the Event in Unity Square.

For those who wish to attend, the next meeting will be held on the first Monday of the month of November.

VIDEOS OF THE SPEAKERS

Morgan Lawrence Hayes Executive Board President of Oklahomans for Equality-Bartlesville

Shannon King Petition Organizer Against Adult Entertainment in Public Places

Pastor Rod MacIlvaine

David Harbison

Joel Rabin

Bill Payton

Jonathan Long

Homer Heffington

Zach Costello

Tonga Simms