Posted: Oct 04, 2022 8:09 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 8:09 AM

Victoria Edwards

Visitors to lakes in our area over the last weekend of September likely noticed a lot more land showing that usual because the summer drought is taking a toll on lakes.

Lake Keystone, Webbers Fall, Lake Eucha and Fort Gibson Lake are all two feet below normal. Kaw Lake is falling more than four feet below normal. Lake Tenkiller has taken the largest hit -- falling more than six feet below normal.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife & Conservation warns boaters and swimmers to be careful upon entering and using a lake because there may be debris or nature elements that have now been exposed. These obstacles could harm either a boat or a person.