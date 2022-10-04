News
Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 04, 2022 9:07 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 9:09 AM
City Matters with Mayor Dale Copeland
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland was out guest on CITY MATTERS on Tuesday. The two biggest issues on the table is whether or not the city will come up with an ordinance to ban "adult entertainment" in public places and preparing for a costly investment in the Chickasaw Waste Water Treatment Plant Expansion and Collection System Improvements Limestone-Chickasaw Corridor.
At Monday's city council meeting during the public comment portion, 11 speakers voiced their opinions on whether or not the recent Pride event at the Tower Center at Unity Square which featured drag queens performing was "family-friendly" entertainment as advertised or "adult entertainment" as described by others who witnessed the event.
Shannon King of Bartlesville circulated a petition calling for an ordinance to address "adult entertainment" in public places. That petition has 2000 signatures and it was presented to the city council. Mayor Dale Copeland said,"We will look at this and see of there is a need to uipdate our ordinance. Our city attorney will review the petition and make recommendations."
As for the costly investment in the Chickasaw Waste Water Treatment Plant Expansion and Collection System Improvements Limestone-Chickasaw Corridor, Copeland said the project cost will almost certainly certainly exceed the the $70M pricetag. Copeland said this is a major project for the city.
