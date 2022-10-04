Posted: Oct 04, 2022 2:14 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 2:14 PM

Victoria Edwards

Since 2016, several homeowners in Osage and Kay Counties have been waiting for restitution after a roofing contractor committed home repair fraud. Residents in Pawhuska, Ponca City, Tonkawa and Newkirk first began filing complaints as early as 2015 against Kevin James Etter, age 53 of Newkirk but there wasn't enough evidence until 2016 for the District Attorney of each county to proceed with a court case. Etter was arrested back in December 2015 but bonded out at the time and continued operating his business after being released.

In August of this year, the Kay County and Osage County court systems partnered to arrest, charge and convict Etter on the fraud cases for three homeowners. After his arrest, Etter chose to plead non-contest to the charges and was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison. All but 30 days of his time in county jail was then suspended by the presiding judge with the requirement that he repay $8,670 to the three homeowners immediately. If Etter fails to repay the funds, he could face serving his full sentence.