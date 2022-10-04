Posted: Oct 04, 2022 2:35 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 2:35 PM

Victoria Edwards

Every four years, the state of Oklahoma requires each county to do a visual inspection and assessment of every parcel of land on its county assessment rolls. Inspections for Washington County have begun and are expected to last through December.

Todd Mathes, County Assessor, says the Washington County Assessor's Office has hired an independent company from Arkansas to preform the county inspections so residents will see vehicles in the neighborhoods that have Arkansas licenses and the name of Arkansas CAMA Technologies (ACT). The vehicles should also be carrying a magnetic tag with the Washington County Assessor's logo and a phone number you can call if you are concerned about the vehicles or the person doing the inspection. Mathes says his office will be happy to verify if an inspection should be taking place in your neighborhood or at your business location at the time you encounter the vehicle or inspector.