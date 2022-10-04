Posted: Oct 04, 2022 2:41 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 2:41 PM

Victoria Edwards

At a recent meeting in Jenks, Governor Kevin Stitt met with several citizens who are concerned about his stand on abortion. One of those individuals was Jeannie Kirk, a survivor of rape, who wanted to share how his hard-line policy impacted her life. She expressed her opinion that a woman who has been raped is already traumatized and does not need additional trauma in carrying a child to term that was forced upon her because it steals her personal dignity, identity, and self-worth.

After listening to Kirk's story, Governor Stitt restated that he has always taken the stand that if a pro-life document came across his desk, he would sign it but he also expressed empathy for Kirk's viewpoint, saying there are exceptions for the life of the mother and if a rape caused the women's life to be in danger, exceptions could be made. He also said there is always a state legislature option, which allows citizens to petition their local Senate and House representatives to propose changes to the current law and allow voters to express their opinions at the poll.