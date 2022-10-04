Posted: Oct 04, 2022 2:59 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 5:47 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Dewey Public School Board of Education received some news at their October 3 regular monthly meeting that had them smiling.

A recent audit was completed by the firm of Bledsoe, Hewett & Gullekson, CPAs and Eric Bledsoe, Senior Partner at the firm, presented a 37-page "report card" on the various items required by municipal. state, and federal mandates for an audit. Overall, Bledsoe said the Dewey Public Schools exceeded expectations and requirements, giving them an A+ on their report.

Bledsoe said that Dewey Public Schools has a healthy situation in the current funding and in their escrow accounts, especially in their building fund, which puts them ahead of most school districts in the state. He did caution against using any of the money on hold too quickly given the current political situation and the possibility of a November election that might yield a new crop of politicians both state-wide and federally that might dramatically change how education is funded.

Bledsoe complimented the school district on how it trains its employees and implements documenting expenditures because it shows they are a school district that is fiscally responsible.

For the complete presentation of Bledsoe's review of the audit, click on this link.