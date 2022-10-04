Posted: Oct 04, 2022 4:57 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 4:57 PM

Chase McNutt

The Caney Valley Trojans are coming off technical back-to-back bye weeks after the Nowata forfeit, and their actual bye week last week. The Trojans have had time to work on some things that they have struggled with this season.

Trojan Head Coach Stephen Mitchell talks about the fine tunings they’ve accomplished recently.

The Trojans take on the undefeated Vinita Hornets this week. A team that has looked extremely dominant thus far this season, averaging a whopping 44.4 points per game offensively, while only holding their opponents to a low 10.8 ppg.

Mitchell talks about what he wants to see in the upcoming matchup with the Hornets.

This game kicks off Friday night at 7 pm, and we will have a recap on the action for you this weekend.