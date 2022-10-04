Posted: Oct 04, 2022 5:19 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 5:19 PM

Victoria Edwards

Recently, the Biden Administration signed an executive order that places an emphasis on switching to an all-digital currency method for the United States. Currently, there is no federal statute that prohibits the Treasury from eliminating paper money or coins as the national currency. In the wake of the President's push for eliminating physical currency, several petitions have been sent to both the federal Senate and House of Representatives by constitutents who are expressing their concerns over an all-digital currency world.

In reponse to complaints from Oklahoma, Senator James Lankford (R) decided to introduce the NO DIGITAL DOLLAR ACT with the goal of prohibiting the Treasury or the Federal Reserve from eliminating or refusing to process paper currency.

Lankford issued a press release from his office in Washington D.C. that stated "there is no reason we cannot continue to have both paper and digital money in our nationa and allow the American people to decide individually how to carry and spend their money."