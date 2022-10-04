Posted: Oct 04, 2022 5:40 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 5:40 PM

Victoria Edwards

The 2023 Open Enrollment period for the Oklahoma Affordable Care Act (ACA) begins November 1 and runs through January 15. In preparation for the ACA enrollment, the Oklahoma Insurance Department has announced seven health insurance options.

The companies are Blue Cross Shield of Oklahoma, Medica Insurance Company, Oscar Health, UnitedHealthcare, CommunityCare Oklahoma, Ambetter of Oklahoma and Friday Health Plans. Only BlueCross Shield and Medica are statewide plans while the others are for specific counties.

Premiums are increasing by 8 to 10 percent but premium subsidies are remaining the same. For a review of total annual out-of-pocket costs, you can visit www.healthcare.gov/see-plans/ later this month after the final information is released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.