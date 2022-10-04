Posted: Oct 04, 2022 5:46 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 5:46 PM

Victoria Edwards

The enactment of SB 783 in January 2020 to allow students to transfers to different school districts than where they lived has been reviewed and the Oklahoma State Department of Education has found that thousands of families took advantage of the transfer option.

The new online portal for student transfers has been particularly helpful in making the transfers operate smoothly. Between January 1 and August 15, more than 11,000 students submitted transfer requests. In 2021 there were 1,221 requests and in 2020 when the law was first enacted, the transfer number was only 394.