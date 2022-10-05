Posted: Oct 05, 2022 6:32 AMUpdated: Oct 05, 2022 6:32 AM

Tom Davis

Make your plans to attend Dewey's Western Heritage Day for a memorable experience the whole family will enjoy. You'll feel like you've stepped back in time as you witness a parade that includes a herd of longhorn cattle being driven through the historic downtown streets of Dewey and gunfight reenactments straight out of the Old West.

Test your skills on a mechanical bull and grab a seat for the trick roping showcase during your time at Western Heritage Day for the complete "Western" experience. There will also be live bands, dancing, and much more during this fun-filled day in Dewey.