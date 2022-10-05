Posted: Oct 05, 2022 7:46 AMUpdated: Oct 05, 2022 9:24 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Still no word on who the quarterback will be for Oklahoma when the Sooners face Texas during the annual Red River ballgame in Dallas.

Starting QB Dillion Gabriel exited the game with an apparent concussion against TCU this past Saturday. Head coach Brent Venebles said during his weekly press conference yesterday that there is no definitive answer on whether or not Gabriel can go against Texas.

Meanwhile it may not matter depending on what the Sooner defense does against a talented Texas offensive group. OU has given up 48-points-per-game over the last two losses to K-State and TCU.

Venebles talks about his defensive group.

OU and Texas kick at 11:00 AM on Saturday on 100.1 – KYFM.