Posted: Oct 05, 2022 9:15 AMUpdated: Oct 05, 2022 9:15 AM

Chase McNutt

Curtis Wayne Thomas was in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on charges alleging Domestic abuse, and Burglary in the First Degree.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Thomas with his girlfriend and her family, were headed to an event when a verbal altercation occurred. Thomas exited the vehicle and walked back to his girlfriend’s home. He allegedly broke into the house and stole his girlfriend’s keys and her phone.

When his girlfriend tried to intervene, Thomas allegedly grabbed her wrist and shoved her backwards into a bathroom. The victim alleged that the fall was responsible nose and mouth injuries. Thomas fled the scene but was later picked up by police. His next court date is set for November 18 at 9 am at the Washington County Court house.