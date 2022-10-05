Posted: Oct 05, 2022 9:43 AMUpdated: Oct 05, 2022 9:43 AM

Dalton Spence

This is homecoming week at Oologah High School and in conjunction with homecoming festivities this week. Wednesday’s program will feature seniors Alexis Martin, daughter of Allison Fulton. Jackson Wells, son of Jessica and Jason Wells. Connor Jones, son of Tim and Mary Jones.

You can listen to these interviews on 93.3 and 95.1 KWON at 5:45

These interviews were made possible thanks to Totah Communicans, Totel CSI and Bartnet CSI.

Tomorrow is anything but a backpack day.