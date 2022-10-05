Posted: Oct 05, 2022 4:42 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2022 4:42 PM

Victoria Edwards

Oklahoma Heritage Farm opened for its annual Fall Festival in the last week of September but it is not too late to get in on the pumpkin fun because the Festival doesn’t close until October 31.

At the fully-functional, family-owned farm there are dozens of activities for all ages, including a maze and daily entertainment. Giant sling shots, face painting, a pumpkin cannon and a paintball arcade are sure to keep the kids busy while the adults meander through the pumpkin patch to pick out the best gourds for carving. A complete list of items at the Farm can be found on their website at okheritagefarm.com/features.

A regular activity pass for ages 3 & up is only $9.00 per person.

Oklahoma Heritage Farm is located in Ramona at 38512 US Highway 75. Operation hours for the Festival are Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm.