Posted: Oct 06, 2022 1:36 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2022 1:42 PM

Victoria Edwards

Eight couples are dancing in the annual competition that is also a fundraiser for Paths of Independence, known as "Dancing With the Bartleville Stars." Yesterday, one couple appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to talk about their piece, which is an homage to the Sixties. Today, we spoke with another couple who says they are bringing a cartoon to life but they won't share which one it is because they want it to be a surprise.

Mikala Curless, Artistic Director of Bartlesville Civic Ballet, is the professional side of the couple. She is partnered with Brandon Biggs, who works in the IT Department of ConocoPhillips. Both were invited to participate in the event by people they worked with and both said yes because they believe in helping children be the best they can be -- regardless of physical, mental or emotional difficulties they may experience.

The couple has raised about $7000 prior to the event and hopes to raise more money on the day of dancing due to the creativity they will bring to their performance. Mikala and Brandon said they're just going to bring a little piece of who they are to the stage and leave their hearts and souls on the floor.

According to PTI, the tickets for attending Saturday's show are sold out but you can still vote for your favorite couple by going to the PTI website and making an online donation. Winners of the event will be based on both how much money they are able to raise and how entertaining their dance is to the audience.